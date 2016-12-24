Optimist Club of Del Mar-Solana Beach holding annual essay contest

The Optimist Club of Del Mar-Solana Beach is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase “Chasing Optimism in the Face of Challenges” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for 2017. The Optimist Club will judge local students’ essays on the theme and determine the winner. Club contest winners will receive $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third. The first place essay will be sent to the California South District level competition where college scholarships are available for top winners.“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club President Gary Wilson said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”The deadline for submission is Jan. 31, 2017. Applications are available online at optimistdelmarsolanabeach.com. Students who would like to find out more about the contest can contact essay contest chairman Victor Svistoonoff at (254) 424-8470 or vicalexs@hotmail