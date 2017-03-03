March 2: Event briefs

Arts Alive Banner Unveiling March 5

Join Leucadia 101 and The 101 Artists’ Colony for the 2017 Arts Alive Banner Unveiling on March 5 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at The Leichtag Commons (441 Saxony Rd., Encinitas) in Barn 2.

Each year the Arts Alive Encinitas exhibit features 101 local artist creations in a fantastic display of color on the lamp posts along a 6-mile stretch of historic Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia, Encinitas and Cardiff-by-the-Sea. See the 2017 banners for the first time at the unveiling and place your starting bids on your favorite ones.

The Leichtag Commons is home to Coastal Roots Farm, a nonproft farm and community education center. Take advantage of a farm tour during your visit for the unveiling and make sure to buy some beautiful produce at the “Pay What You Can Farm Stand” open from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. on event day.

For more information, visit www.leucadia101.com/arts-alive/

320 musicians fill the stage for Verdi’s Magnificent ‘Requiem’

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) presents the concert event of the season. Music Director Steven Schick conducts orchestra and chorus, four operatic soloists, and two guest choruses in Giuseppe Verdi’s magnificent Requiem. There will be three performances of this concert: March 17-19.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the LJS&C office at (858) 534-4637 or visit www.lajollasymphony.com.

Artist Alliance exhibit at OMA

Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA) will present its third juried Artist Alliance members’ exhibition. Ninety-two artworks were chosen from more than 900 submissions, representing artists working in a wide variety of media and exploring a diverse range of subjects and styles. Juried by Karen McGuire of the Canon Gallery in Carlsbad and Sue Greenwood of Sue Greenwood Fine Art in Laguna Beach, this exhibition features a cross-section of the most noteworthy artwork from OMA’s talented artist members.

The Artist Alliance exhibition at OMA runs from March 4 through Aug. 27. OMA is located at 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Please call (760) 435-3721 or go online for hours. www.oma-online.org An artist reception is scheduled for March 25 from 6-7 p.m.

Poetry & Art Series 2017

On Saturday, March 25, Poetry & Art Series 2017 presents artist and performer Perry Vasquez and San Diego poet Sunny Rey. Renowned street artist, Mr. Maxx Moses makes a special guest appearance. People’s Choice Poem Performance Awards follow featured readings and performances. DJ GillSotu will provide music and sound throughout the show. This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and plenty of time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers $5 at the door. The event takes place in the San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park.

Visit poetryandartsd.com and sandiego-art.org and here: P&A Facebook and SDAI Facebook

Full Moon hike with the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy

A family-friendly, easy hike will be held March 12 at 7 p.m. by the light of the moon along the Dust Devil Nature Trail at the San Dieguito Lagoon. Don’t forget your flashlights! Dogs on leash are welcome. Free. Donations appreciated. Directions provided upon registration at www.form.jotform.com/61446150600141

Spring Home/Garden Show returns to DM Fairgrounds

Now in its 32nd year, the Spring Home/Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds March 3-5 for a three-day extravaganza of inspiring real “Garden Masters” landscapes (created exclusively for the Show), hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, educational seminars, plant sales, and face-to-face consultations with top experts—all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

For more information, visit www.springhomegardenshow.com.

Cardiff Purim Carnival March 12

A Purim Carnival with games, rides and ethnic foods will be held March 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Temple Solel, 3575 Manchester Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The Carnival is open to the public and raises money to help fund programs for the Temple’s youth. Parking is available nearby at Mira Costa College with free shuttles to Temple. Prices the day of the carnival are $1 per ticket and $35 for a wristband that allows unlimited access to most rides. Advance ticket prices are 20 tickets for $18, 40 tickets for $36, 60 tickets for $54 and $25 for a wristband. For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets please visit www.templesolel.net or contact Ellen Fox, Temple Solel School Director (760-334-1465; efox@tempelsolel.net)

‘AT&T Texting and Driving’ demonstration for teens

In celebration of 2017 Teen Tech Week (March 5-11), the Rancho Santa Fe Library is hosting an “AT&T Texting and Driving” demonstration Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Through the use of a simulator, teens will see first-hand the dangers of driving and texting. The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. 868-756-2512. Visit www.ala.org/teentechweek

North Coast Symphony Orchestra concert March 5

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Daniel Swem, will hold a Sunday, March 5, concert featuring Isaac Allen, violin soloist, in Piazzolla “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.” He currently is the first violinist with the Hausmann Quartet and frequently appears on San Diego’s Art of Élan series. The concert will be held at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road, Encinitas at 2:30 p.m. The program includes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, and the overture to Rossini’s opera “Semiramide.” The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation. More information is available at northcoastsymphony.com.

Solana Center composting workshop

Solana Center will hold a composting workshop on Sunday March 12, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, 92024. Solana Center’s composting experts will teach you all about how to compost your food waste with red wriggler worms (also known as vermicomposting) at this interactive presentation. A raffle will also be held of a compost bin, worm bin, or kitchen scrap caddy to two lucky attendees. Visit solanacenter.org

‘The Festival of Spring Flowers’

“The Festival of Spring Flowers” annual flower show will be held March 4-5, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Balboa Park, Casa del Prado (Room 101). Presented by San Diego Wabu Study Group of the Ohara School of Ikebana and co-sponsored by San Diego Botanical Garden Foundation. Free admission. The event includes Ikebana Arrangement demonstrations at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.