The San Diego Foundation announces availability of grants to enhance quality of life for older adults

The San Diego Foundation, in partnership with The Del Mar Healthcare Fund at The San Diego Foundation, recently announced the availability of grant funding through the Age Friendly Communities Program. The 2017 grant cycle will prioritize collaborative nonprofit projects that enhance the quality of life for those age 55 and older in San Diego County.

According to the U.S. Administration on Aging, between 2003 and 2013 the population age 60 and over increased 30.7 percent from about 48 million to almost 63 million. In San Diego County, the number of people 65 and over is expected to double by 2030.

The San Diego Foundation Age Friendly Communities Program seeks to understand the challenges of this aging population boom and identify potential solutions for this region through education and information. The Foundation promotes San Diegans aging in place and staying connected to their communities.

The 2017 grants will range from $50,000 to $75,000 annually, with a possible second year renewal of equal funding. Second year grants are contingent on adequate progress as demonstrated in programming and reporting. Projects should address at least one of the following four Age Friendly Communities focus areas: 1) transportation, 2) housing, 3) health services, and 4) social participation and community support.

For more information about The San Diego Foundation Age Friendly Communities Program or to apply for one of the available grants, visit www.sdfoundation.org/agefriendly.