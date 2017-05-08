Solana Beach resident Patty Maysent named ‘Cool Woman’ by Girl Scouts San Diego

Solana Beach resident Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health, was among Girl Scouts San Diego’s Cool Women of 2017. Maysent received her Cool Woman award during a recent luncheon and ceremony at Paradise Point Resort.

“We are proud to honor Patty for her extraordinary leadership and community service,” Girl Scouts San Diego CEO Carol M. Dedrich said. “Her personal and professional life makes her a consummate role model for girls. She is a prime example of how Girl Scouting shapes leaders.”

CBS News 8 anchor Marcella Lee, whose daughter is a Girl Scout, served as emcee for the 17th annual event. The co-chairs, prior Cool Women honorees Julia Brown and Judge M. Margaret McKeown, shared stories of how their Girl Scout experiences have influenced their lives. Brown is chair emerita and trustee of the UC San Diego Foundation Board and active on a number of other local boards, including Girl Scouts San Diego’s. McKeown is a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit and an adjunct professor at the USD School of Law.

During the program, each Cool Woman was introduced by a teen Girl Scout who had interviewed the honoree.

Shreya Huilgol, who earned her Girl Scout Gold Award for creating a program in India that raises awareness about the need to screen children for hypertension, introduced Maysent.

“I am thrilled to introduce the first female CEO of UC San Diego Health,” Shreya told the audience. “Patty constantly aims to improve patient care at UCSD. Last November, she successfully opened the Jacobs Medical Center on what she calls the best day of her life. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the medical center houses three hospital specialties under one roof. Patty’s advice to girls? Keep moving forward, and stay focused on the things you love. Thank you, Patty, for serving as an inspiration to young women like me, who are interested in pursuing careers in healthcare,” she concluded.

In her role as CEO, Maysent oversees an organization that employees more than 7,500 team members, and has an operating budget that exceeds $1.7 billion. She serves on the board and executive committee of the Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito. Maysent holds a bachelor of arts degree in human biology from Stanford University, and a master’s in business administration and public health from the University of California, Los Angeles.

A four-time all-American swimmer at Stanford, Maysent was captain when her team won the 1983 NCAA national championship title. She also earned a bronze medal in the Pan American games. She continues to advocate for healthy living and exercise.

Upon receiving the Cool Woman award, Maysent encouraged Shreya and other Girl Scouts present to consider applying to her organization after completing their educations.

“Women are having a huge impact in health care,” said Maysent, pointing out the women executives from UC San Diego Health who accompanied her to the event — including the chief financial officer, a leader in strategy, an attorney, the chief human resources officer and the heads of cardiovascular center and the Moores Cancer Center.

Girl Scouts San Diego’s Cool Women of 2017 also include: Mary Jean Anderson, president and owner, Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air; Marcela Celorio, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego; Carol Rowell Council, co-founder, SDSU Department of Women’s Studies; Phyllis Epstein, community volunteer and philanthropist; Felena Hanson, founder, Hera Hub; Lorie Hearn, executive director and editor, inewsource; Brittney Reese, Olympic medalist; coach, San Diego Mesa College; Lynn Schenk, attorney and former U.S. Congresswoman; Wendy Urushima-Conn, president and CEO, Asian Business Association.

Before the luncheon, 30 teen Girl Scouts spent the morning in a mentoring session. Cool Women of 2017 and prior years spoke with the girls in small groups about how to create successful careers and live fulfilling lives. Cool Women event proceeds will help keep Girl Scouting available and affordable for more than 35,000 local girl and adult members.

For more information, visit SDGirlScouts.org