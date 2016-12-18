‘I can see!’ CCA student’s nonprofit Glasses for All helps bring glasses to homeless people at recent event

On the Sunday morning of Nov. 27 Glasses for All held an event at the Neil Good Day Center in downtown San Diego to distribute eyeglasses to the homeless. That day, many of the homeless walked away with a pair of glasses, and a new opportunity to see.

Glasses for All is a 501(c) nonprofit organization, founded in April 2016 by Canyon Crest Academy high school student Amy Yan. The organization, in collaboration with local churches such as St. Therese of Carmel, collects donations of eyeglasses and redistributes those eyeglasses to those in need or those who cannot afford vision care.

The Neil Good Day Center event was very well-received — about 200 pairs of prescription glasses and reading glasses were distributed. Paul Sheck, the manager of the Neil Good Day Center, stated that there is a surprisingly high demand for glasses among the homeless, many of whom lose their previous glasses to thefts, assaults or other unfortunate events.

Clear vision is crucial to people living on the streets. “I don’t care what’s going on across the street, I just want to see what’s happening in front of me,” one man waiting in line said. With all the hardships they face, new glasses can help make life just a bit easier.

Glasses for All continues to collect eyeglasses and plans to hold more distribution events. The tremendous support and donations from the community has been essential in the success of Glasses for All.

To get involved, visit glassesforall.org or email amyyan726@glassesforall.org.