Carmel Valley resident among honorees recognized at Jewish Family Service Annual meeting

Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) recognized eight individuals and one committee with special awards during its Annual Meeting Luncheon on June 13 at the agency’s Joan & Irwin Jacobs Campus in Kearny Mesa.

The honorees included Carmel Valley resident Jacob L. Sperling who received the JFS “Jack and Loraine Stern Volunteer Recognition Award” for his work as a data entry volunteer for Community Impact Committee and Serving Older Holocaust Survivors (SOS).

Sperling has been volunteering for nearly two years. A press release stated: “Sperling often shows patience when he is handed a mountain of data to input. He’s constantly looking to improve systems and procedures. He’s friendly and personable with everyone he shares space with. Sperling has gone above and beyond simply being a data entry volunteer. He utilizes his previous work experience to assist JFS’s departments with improving processes. Data entry can be a dry, somewhat tedious task, however, Sperling completes his work with pride and humor. The data he has entered has largely contributed to the outcomes the Aging and Wellness division has to show on a quarterly basis.”

Since 1918, Jewish Family Service of San Diego has been a trusted community resource for individuals and families working to build better lives. Operating throughout San Diego County and the Coachella Valley, the agency's integrated services are focused around three goals: "Empower Individuals & Families to Move Toward Self-Sufficiency, Support Aging With Dignity, and Foster Community Connection & Engagement." Many people first turn to Jewish Family Service with a specific need, such as job coaching or transportation, and that first contact often leads to a wide range of services, including counseling, education, nutritious meals, social connection, and more. JFS was named a 2016 California Nonprofit of the Year and has earned a ninth consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator that highlights the work of efficient, ethical and open charities.