Del Mar Kiwanis donates $3,000 in support of children fighting cancer

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club recently donated $3,000 to the Celebration of Champions section of Rady Children’s Hospital. The funds were raised through the Kiwanis Club’s annual Day at the Races.

The Del Mar club is part of Kiwanis International, which was is an organization founded to assist the less fortunate children of the world. There are several Kiwanis divisions and many clubs that are active in San Diego County. All welcome new members who have an interest in assisting the children of the world. The Del Mar Kiwanis Club meets at the Fish House restaurant on the first and third Thursdays each month. Anyone interested in attending a meeting may contact Chuck Phillips @ docharley1016@aol.com.