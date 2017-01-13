Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary delivers over $20,000 to three organizations

Last month, the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club delivered over $20,000 to three deserving nonprofit organizations the club has worked with over many years. They were the Community Resource Center, Just in Time for Foster Youth and Reality Changers.

As a partner with, and major beneficiary of, DMSB Rotary’s Turf Bocce Tournament last October, Reality Changers received a check for over $10,000. With locations in San Diego and Solana Beach, it provides life-changing opportunities for students in need. Its work transforms communities, one student at a time. (realitychangers.org)

The check presentation to Just in Time for Foster Youth. DMSB Rotary President Liam Murphy and Community Service Chair Susan Hennenfent present a check for $8,877 to (center) Don Wells, executive director of Just in Time for Foster Youth. Courtesy

Also a partner and major beneficiary of DMSB Rotary’s Turf Bocce Tournament, Just in Time for Foster Youth received nearly $9,000. JIT helps transitioning foster youth to become confident and capable adults, and connected to caring adult mentors. It looks for areas of critical needs for foster youth aging out of the foster care system and fills those gaps. (jitfosteryouth.org)

The check presentation to Reality Changers. DMSB Rotary President, Liam Murphy and Community Service Chair Susan Hennenfent present Reality Changers' Founder and President Chris Yanov with a check for $10,524. Courtesy

The Community Resource Center serves those of coastal north county who need critical assistance in the areas food programs, emergency and transitional housing, and domestic violence services. In addition to the $1,000 check provided to CRC last month, DMSB Rotary participates in a number of CRC programs, such as its Holiday Baskets event. (crcncc.org)

Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary consists of civic-minded individuals who meet regularly, hear from interesting speakers, get to know each other better, and enjoy working on service projects that make the local community and the world better for all. Interested individuals are invited to attend breakfast meetings held on Friday mornings at the Del Mar Hilton on Jimmy Durante Blvd. (DMSBRotary.com)