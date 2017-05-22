Del Mar Library to hold Toy Drive

Del Mar Library is partnering with the Torrey Pines Rotary Club during the month of June to collect new and gently used stuffed animals for the Care ‘n Share Toy Drive.

“Donations can be made at the Del Mar Library June 2 to July 5 and will be distributed to help put smiles on the faces of sick children at Hospital Infantil de las Californias, and children in need served by Promises2Kids” said Del Mar resident Nancy Stoke, chair of the Care ‘n Share Toy Drive. “We are delighted to have volunteer support from the NCL Del Sol Chapter for this the 9th year the Care ‘n Share Toy Drive will be held during the San Diego County Fair.”

For further information about the Care ‘n Share Toy Drive and additional drop-off locations and ways to help, please go to www.carensharetoydrive.com or contact Nancy.Stoke@CaliberHomeLoans.com.