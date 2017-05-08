President of Friends of the Solana Beach Library honored by SD County Board of Supervisors

San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar from District 3 was recently present at a special event to congratulate Vickie Brown-Driver, president of Friends of the Solana Beach Library, who was honored by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for her dedication and volunteer work.

“We live in the most beautiful place on earth but it’s actually the people who make San Diego so special and our volunteers play a large role in this,” Gaspar said.

Brown-Driver is one of those volunteers and she was nominated and selected for her outstanding work at the Solana Beach Library. She has developed a bookstore sales strategy to keep the inventory moving and capitalize on unique collections of books. Also, she has implemented an online sale program of books that has increased the profits in the Friends Bookstore. Under her leadership last year, bookstore sales increased by 20 percent.

Friends of the Solana Beach Library donate $10,000, which is matched by the county, for a total of $20,000 to help purchase library materials each year. They also provide much of the programming funds, which include Chair Yoga, Teen Yoga, Zumba, Tiny Tots Yoga, Musical Story time and much of the Summer Reading Program.

Additionally, Brown-Driver has been very involved with the negotiations between San Diego County and San Diequito Union High School District to expand and renovate the Solana Beach Library and the Friends Bookstore. When the expanded bookstore reopens and the renovations are completed within the current library, everyone will have an even greater appreciation for the gift of time and energy which Brown-Driver has given to the community.

According to San Diego County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer, San Diego County has approximately 40,000 volunteers who are involved in a wide array of county services. This translates into approximately $3.8 million worth of services. The month of April was declared Volunteer Recognition Month. The reception at which Brown-Driver was recognized and honored was held on April 25 at the San Diego County Administration Center.