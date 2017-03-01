Del Mar Heights Elementary School hosted “Cultural Heights: India!” Family Night Feb. 16.

Starting Jan. 30, Heights students were treated to three weeks of lessons on India, its diverse people and rich cultures. Throughout the program, students learned about India’s geography, the origins of its people and their contributions to the world, and heard about Indian festivals and cultural traditions. The Feb 16 event included a special night of Indian culture, including food, henna, yoga, and a Bollywood dance performance.

Cultural Heights culminated Feb. 17 with morning assemblies featuring Indian dance and lunchtime workshops and activities.