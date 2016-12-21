Del Mar Community Connections hosts holiday luncheon

A holiday luncheon sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections was held Dec. 7 at St. Peter’s Parish Hall in Del Mar. Entertainment was provided by vocalist Gary Burt with his “Tribute to the Icons of the Crooner Era,” such as Bing Crosby, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

Guests were encouraged to wear a festive holiday sweater and to bring a non-perishable food donation to be given to a needy family. For more information, visit dmcc.cc.