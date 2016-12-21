Del Sol Lions Club hosts ‘Christmas in Hawaii’

The Del Sol Lions Club held a holiday party with the theme “Christmas in Hawaii” Dec. 14 at the Park Del Mar Clubhouse. On Dec. 7 the Del Sol Lions also held an “Ugly Sweater Party and Fundraiser” at Carruth Winery in Solana Beach to raise funds to purchse bikes for kids in need.

The photos on this page are from the Dec. 14 holiday party. The Del Sol Lions Club was chartered on Feb. 15, 2010, and is part of Lions Clubs International (LCI), the world’s largest service club organization Visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/delsol/