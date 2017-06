The 14th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival took place June 3 at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. The net proceeds from the event will be divided between several 501c(3) charities.

The event featured beverages from 25 wineries, breweries and other vendors, a taste sampling of over 24 local restaurants’ best dishes and desserts, live music, and a large silent auction and a raffle. Visit encinitaswinefestival.com