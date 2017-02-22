Former MLB pitcher speaks at TPHS Baseball Lecture Series

Torrey Pines High School’s Baseball Program recently presented its fifth annual Lecture Series event featuring former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott who spoke on the topic “Perseverance & Overcoming Adversity.” The event also included a private reception.

Abbott was born Sept. 19, 1967, in Flint, Michigan without a right hand. He was an All-American hurler at Michigan; won the Sullivan Award in 1987; was the pitcher for the Gold Medal Olympic Team in 1988; and threw a 4-0 no-hitter for the New York Yankees versus Cleveland (Sep. 4, 1993). Abbott played for 10 seasons on four different teams and ended his big league playing career in 1999. Abbott has worked with The Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) on several initiatives encouraging businesses to hire people with disabilities. Today, in addition to often being a guest pitching instructor during spring training for the Los Angeles Angels, Abbott is a motivational speaker.