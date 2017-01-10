Fundraiser held to honor memory of Nicolas Leslie

The Torrey Pines High School Scholarship Fund (TPHSSF) held a fundraiser Jan. 7 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar to honor the memory of Nicolas Leslie, TPHS Class of 2014.

Leslie, a 20-year-old Del Mar native, was murdered in the ISIS-sponsored terrorist attack in Nice, France on July 14, 2016. The much-beloved only child of Del Mar residents Paola and Conrad Leslie, Nick was in France participating in a summer study abroad program through UC Berkeley where he was set to begin his junior year in the Haas School of Business.

The TPHSSF recently created the Nicolas Leslie Memorial Scholarship to further Nick’s legacy at TPHS and beyond. While at Torrey, Nick excelled in his academic studies, played on the lacrosse team and pursued his passion for water sports. He founded the startup company N2 Kitesurfing to earn money for college by teaching kitesurfing. He also served as Congressional Debate co-captain for the TPHS Speech and Debate Team where he enjoyed mentoring younger students who respected him and often sought his guidance. Nick’s life reflects all that is best about the greater TPHS community – a love of the outdoors, enlightened global engagement and compassionate entrepreneurism.

For more information, visit www.tphssf.org.