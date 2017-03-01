‘Larry Himmel Day’ at Free Flight

The Larry Himmel Foundation presented a $5,000 check to Free Flight bird sanctuary in Del Mar Feb. 26 at “Larry Himmel Day,” a fundraising event. During the event, guests were invited to meet Free Flight’s 50 parrots, as well as a canary and African Crowned Crane, while donating toward veterinary costs for the birds. Miles Himmel, who founded The Larry Himmel Foundation after his father, Larry Himmel, passed away in 2014, said the group regularly gives back to San Diego-based businesses and charities. His father, who had a regular show on CBS 8 highlighting noteworthy places in the county, profiled Free Flight on multiple occasions, Miles said.

Visit freeflightbirds.org and www.larryhimmelfoundation.org.