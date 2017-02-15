North Shore Girls Softball Opening Night Ceremonies

North Shore Girls Softball started its 29th season with Opening Night ceremonies Feb.10. Opening Night was a fun event for all as the teams got dressed up in their new uniforms and transformed them into cool costumes for the parade around the bases, while throwing candy out into the crowd. Teams were dressed in costume to represent their uniform colors and team names such as the White Storm Troopers and Electric Teals. The league took a few minutes to congratulate three All Star Teams that advanced to the ASA State Tournament last season - 8U Gold who finished 13th place at State, 12U Gold and 14U Gold teams who both finished 25th place at State. North Shore has sent a total of eight teams to State in the past three years, more than any other league in their district. At the event, North Shore also honored Dale McKinley who was the original founder of North Shore. He was inducted into our North Shore Hall of Fame. The league thanked him and his family for their many years of dedication to the North Shore league and the players.

The night concluded with the tradition of throwing out the first pitch of the season. Mia Bravo and catcher Gigi Travagline had that honor. The girls had loads of fun dancing around in their transformed uniforms to great music, eating good food, and getting their name’s spray painted on their helmets. Let the games begin!