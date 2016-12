Basketball fans gathered at various games for the 27th Under Armour Holiday Classic, presented by Torrey Pines High School, which is running Dec. 27-30 at several locations. Photos on this page were taken at the Dec. 27 game where the TPHS varsity basketball team took on Fairfax High School from Los Angeles. TPHS won 64-51. Visit theholidayclassic.org.