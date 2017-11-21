TPHS Music Department Fall Concert

The Torrey Pines High School Music Department held its Fall Concert Nov. 13 at Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theater. The concert featured performances by Choir, Advanced Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Band. Choir sang five pieces culminating with choral highlights that included a beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Halleluiah.” Advanced Orchestra gave a dazzling performance of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons: Winter,” featuring jaw-dropping solos from senior Erica Hwang. Wind Ensemble performed a Strauss march and Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” then they gave the audience some Led Zeppelin. Jazz band capped the evening with some great jazz standards featuring spot-on vocals from senior Sofia Nocito, freshman Nicole Pustilnik on violin, sophomore James Freedman, senior Lenni Elbe, and junior Matthew Jiang, and closed it down with their vibrant presentation of “Stairway to Heaven.”

Commenting about the performance, Erica Hwang stated, “It was an amazing experience to play with my friends and peers from school in a different setting, and I was very grateful to be given that opportunity.” James Freedman added, “We did a lot of rehearsals as a class and in small groups, and we had a really good performance. It was fun!”

The music classes’ extensive rehearsals, under the direction of Amy Gelb, paid off, leaving the audience incredibly impressed. Visit torreypinesmusic.com