Union Bank celebrates 'Grand Re-Opening' at Del Mar Plaza

Union Bank held a branch "Grand Re-Opening Reception" Feb. 23 at its new location in the Del Mar Plaza (1555 Camino Del Mar, second floor).

Among those who attended the event were: Steve Bonker, Del Mar Branch Manager, Union Bank; Tina Robinson, Regional Manager, Union Bank; Robbin Narike Preciado, Regional President, Union Bank; Terry Sinnott, Del Mar Mayor; Jerry Sanders, President/CEO, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.