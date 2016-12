Holiday Baskets, an annual event held by Community Resource Center (CRC), set a goal to help more than 1,000 households (2,000+ children) in need this year with food, toys and household necessities. Last year, Holiday Baskets distributed more than 60 tons of items with the support of 1,000 volunteers and 200 businesses. This year’s event was held Dec. 17 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Visit www.crcncc.org.