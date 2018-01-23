Local Rotary clubs gather for annual 6-way meeting

Over 130 members of Rotary Clubs of Del Mar, Del Mar-Solana Beach, Encinitas, Encinitas Coastal, Rancho Santa Fe and Solana Beach Eco gathered for their annual 6-way meeting at the Hilton San Diego/Del Mar hotel. During the meeting club presidents Klaus Gubernator, Bill Sutton, Richard Cohen, Jim Merrill, Luis Carranza and Niels Lund showcased their community, youth and international service projects, which are supported by the well over $200,000 raised by these clubs in the past year alone. The featured speaker, Dr. John Blount, DDS, from Rotary Club of Sebastopol, highlighted ways that Rotary is evolving to diversify membership and increase the number of younger members, including introduction of more flexible membership levels, while continuing to provide opportunities for servant leaders to enrich communities at both the local and international level. The San Diego Blood Bank Bloodmobile was also onsite before and after the meeting.