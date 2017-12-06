North Coastal PTA Reflections Gala

The North Coastal Council of PTA’s Reflections Gala took place Nov. 29 at El Camino Creek Elementary School in Encinitas.

The event featured the artwork of approximately 150 North Coastal Council of PTA’s student artists. Four school districts were represented at the event: Del Mar Union School District, Solana Beach School District, Encinitas Union School District and San Dieguito Union High School District.

The artists whose work were on display have achieved either an Award of Excellence or an Award of Merit from North Coastal Council. Awards of Excellence will go onto the next level at the Ninth District.

The National PTA Reflections Program provides students with the opportunity to create works of art for fun and recognition. Students in preschool through grade 12 are encouraged to create and submit works of art in six areas: dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and the visual arts based on a given theme.