Surfing Madonna Beach Run

Thousands of runners once again participated in the largest beach run on the sand at the Surfing Madonna 1K, 5K, 10K Beach Run held at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas Oct. 7. The event also featured prize money, live music, food vendors and more.

Surfing Madonna Oceans Project is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. One-hundred percent of the net proceeds are donated back to local ocean, beach and park-related projects, according to the event website at www.surfingmadonna.org.