Torrey Hills resident and LJCDS student participates in Strut for Sobriety event

Torrey Hills resident and La Jolla Country Day School (LJCDS) student Haley Dunning, class of 2020, will be participating in the 13th Annual Strut for Sobriety event on Sept. 23, hosted by A New PATH (Parents for Addiction Treatment and Healing) in conjunction with National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month in September.

Dunning is on the LJCDS Community Service Board, and she has made it her mission to promote awareness surrounding alcohol and substance abuse. As a runway model, she was invited to participate in the fashion show by Gretchen Productions, where she will be volunteering. Dunning believes in the power and impact of quality education and support services for those overcoming alcohol and drug addiction.

“The cause that is closest to my heart is helping those with alcohol and/or drug addiction and spreading awareness about alcoholism and its effect on people’s lives,” said Dunning in her community service board application. “I have personally vowed to stay away from drugs and alcohol due to how I’ve seen it affect others. I think it’s important for people to know that alcoholism is an illness and not a moral weakness that individuals choose to live out.”

“Haley is an asset to our runway, as she is both a beautiful model and a lovely dancer,” said Gretchen Burns Bergman, founder of Gretchen Productions. “Her inner beauty and heart shine through.”

The event benefits A New PATH, which works to reduce the stigma associated with addictive illness through education and compassionate support and to advocate for therapeutic rather than punitive drug policies.