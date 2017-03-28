Hazon bike ride, farm day on April 2 in Encinitas

The inaugural Hazon Ride in San Diego will launch from Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas on Sunday, April 2. This day-long, fully-supported bike ride will take riders through the coastal beaches and inland paved trails, culminating in a group lunch and celebration at the farm, including an interactive marketplace of local, sustainable vendors.

Hazon, a Jewish environmental nonprofit organization, is hosting the community bike ride to raise awareness about environmental sustainability.

The Hazon San Diego Ride is a fully-supported ride, fundraiser and community experience for people of all cycling levels and ages. Attendees can opt for a variety of long-distance rides (20, 36, or 60 miles) or just come for a fun time at a local organic farm. There there will be a delicious, kosher farm-to-table lunch, local beer, engaging workshops and family-friendly activities for all ages.

Start times for the ride vary beginning at 8 a.m., and farm activities and lunch are open to everyone from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Activities include farm-based learning, face painting, live music, library story time and crafts and a kids’ bike-a-thon for ages 2-5.

Registration is required and includes lunch.Register at hazon.org/sdride. Use the code RIDEWITHME for $10 off registration. The fundraiser raises money in support of environmental causes in San Diego.