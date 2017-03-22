New Jimbo's a part of Del Mar Highlands' expansion

Del Mar Highlands Town Center recently announced plans for the next phase of expansion for the retail center on Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real, set to open in 2018. The expansion project, named The Collection at Del Mar Highlands, will encompass over 120,000 square feet of new retail space, including a new, larger Jimbo’s...Naturally!

The expansion will bring the center’s total to 380,522 square feet.

The Collection at Del Mar Highlands Town Center will consist of inviting spaces for customers to relax, dine, shop, workout, run errands, and meet with friends. Jimbos’, the locally-based natural foods grocer, will open a state-of-the-art new store in The Collection allowing them to grow from 14,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet. The expansion is designed to complement the highly successful Del Mar Highlands Town Center that has the highest average sales per square foot in the trade area.

“Today’s busy consumers demand offerings and amenities that allow them to get everything done in one convenient location,” said Patrick Donahue, chairman and chief executive officer of Donahue Schriber Realty Group. “It’s much more than a shopping center expansion, this is about continuing to be the meeting place or as the name so adequately describes, the town center of the Carmel Valley community.”

In October 2016, Del Mar Highlands opened a portion of its multi-level parking structure. The luxury cinemas Cinepolis expanded from an eight theaters to 11 and leases have been signed with several new businesses, including upscale cosemetics boutique spa Bluemercury, Mendocino Farms, Grater Grilled Cheese and the build-your-own poke bowl spot Pokewan. Grater and Pokewan are expected to open this spring while Mendocino Farms gourmet sandwich shop will open this summer, taking the place of the departed Carnitas Snack Shack.

“The development of The Collection at Del Mar Highlands Town Center will help meet the demand of the lifestyle and top-tier regional and local tenants that have been looking to expand into Carmel Valley,” said Chris Elliott, Donahue Schriber’s vice president of leasing and acquisitions/development.