Man arrested in Del Mar

A 26-year-old man wanted in an October shooting at a party in Spring Valley was arrested Dec. 14 in Del Mar.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department detectives arrested Jesus Perez around 2 p.m. in the 2600 block of Via De La Valle, according to Sgt. Tom Seiver.

Perez was identified as the shooter in a fight that occurred on Oct. 30 in the 800 block of Broadview Street in Spring Valley where a party was letting out, Seiver said.

One male was struck and taken to a local hospital and survived and authorities allege that Perez fled the scene, Seiver said.

Perez was arrested without incident Wednesday, Dec. 14, and booked into the county jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives are seeking additional witnesses to the shooting and members of the public were urged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information.