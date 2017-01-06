Carmel Valley Middle School places 1st in national math contest

Carmel Valley Middle School earned a first-place finish in the 2016 Fall Startup Event, a national mathematics contest administered by National Assessment & Testing (www.natassessment.com). Coach Snow Shen prepared students for the first major competition of the academic year, in which students worked furiously for 30 minutes, racing to answer 100 problems in a variety of mathematical topics.

After results from students across the nation were processed, several Carmel Valley Middle School students received individual awards on the Fall Startup Event, helping their team to place 1st in the nation. Saeji Hong and Sophie Wu tied for 6th place, Lucas Liu placed 8th, Jeff Ren was 11th, Brian Hsiao placed 12th, Richard Xu was 13th, David He placed 18th, Jack Chang was 23rd, and Emily Kang finished in 25th place.

National Assessment & Testing administers high-quality mathematics competitions that middle and high schools can participate in by e-mail.

Their contests cover a variety of formats, including individual and team tests, as well as a variety of difficulties, from 100 easy problems in 30 minutes to 15 complex problems in one week.