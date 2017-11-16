Sentencing postponed for man who had sex with 12-year-old he met online

Sentencing was postponed Wednesday, Nov. 15, for a now 20-year-old who admitted having sex late last year with a 12-year-old Solana Beach middle school student.

Jeff Nonan Calica pleaded guilty in October to one count of committing a lewd and lascivious act. But with Calica’s attorney unavailable at the last minute due to a family emergency, Vista Superior Court Judge Michael Washington agreed to reschedule the hearing for Dec. 18.

Prosecutor Meredith Claterbos said in court that the case has been “very trying” and “very emotional” for the family, and the girl’s mother told the judge that “we just want to get closure in this matter.”

Calica was arrested Jan. 31, and charged with two felonies alleging that he’d had intercourse with the girl — once in December and again in January — as well as a third charge that he was in contact with the child with the intent of committing a sexual offense.

The day after his arrest, Calica posted $250,000 and was released on bail.

Aside from the criminal case, Calica is a named defendant in a civil suit to be filed soon by the child’s family and also targeting San Dieguito Union High School District. Attorney Stephen Estey, who is representing the girl, said he expects the suit will be filed by the end of the week.

Allegations in the coming suit include battery by Calica, and negligent supervision of the girl by the district, who was a student at Earl Warren Middle School in Solana Beach.

The suit will allege that the girl was allowed to go off campus to the adjacent public library during school hours — and it was during these trips that the child met up with Calica.

According to the suit, the molestation happened in a parking lot adjacent to the school.

The student “was allowed to walk off the campus and no one noticed? That is frightening,” Estey said.

The suit will also allege that the girl met and communicated with Calica in online chat rooms while on a school computer, unsupervised, and that she also used school wi-fi from her personal device.

The attorney said the molestation came to light after the girl disclosed it to her mother.

District Superintendent Eric Dill issued a statement citing student safety as the top priority, and declining comment on the allegations out of concern for the minor.

He also said that the middle school networks “have advanced filtering to prevent accessing inappropriate websites,” and that students participate in a program to help them “make safe, smart, and ethical decisions online.”

Parents, he said, should have “frank discussions with their kids, set boundaries and monitor their use of personal devices.”

--Teri Figueroa is a reporter for The San Diego Union Tribune