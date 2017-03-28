PHR Village welcomes Perfect Pineapple gift shop

Local Annie Glenn has opened her ninth retail store in San Diego with The Perfect Pineapple at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. The tabletop and hostess gift shop opened on March 1 across from her Urban Girl shop.

The Perfect Pineapple is the first of its concept of all of Glenn’s stores. She has two other Urban Girl locations in Del Mar Plaza and Seaport Village; American Nostalgia, San Diego Surf Company, Urban Beach House and Seaport Shore Company at Seaport Village; and an Urban Beach House in Del Mar Plaza.

Owner Annie Glenn Owner Annie Glenn

Glenn runs the stores with her husband Chris; the perfect pair of aspiring entrepreneurs met in college at Point Loma Nazarene. After graduating they pooled their money to open a kiosk in Horton Plaza in 1993 — “we’ve been doing this a long time.”

Glenn is a proud Carmel Valley resident and has lived in Pacific Highlands Ranch for nine years, “It’s such a great town, I love it,” she said. Her son Jack graduated from Canyon Crest Academy in 2016 and son Cooper is now in eighth grade at Pacific Trails Middle School, part of the school’s first graduating class. He plans to attend Torrey Pines High School in the fall.

“Urban Girl in Carmel Valley has been doing so well, it’s incredible,” Glenn said. “We started to see a need for a gift shop with hostess, teacher and birthday gifts. But Urban Girl already has clothes, jewelry and shoes and it was bursting at the seams.”

Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch ownership, Coast Income Properties, approached her about the space that was up for lease across the street from Urban Girl and she was flattered and excited by the opportunity to expand.

“Coast Income is like family,” Glenn said. “They are incredible owners, they are here at the center every day. They have really made it their own, (The Village) is unique and it’s very special.”

With cheery pineapple wallpaper and flower-stamped tile floors, every wall, shelf and tabletop is filled with fun gift items in the Perfect Pineapple. There is a variety of unique cutting boards, serving platters, glassware, coffee mugs, throws, pillows and outdoor accessories such as funky avocado and donut-shaped pool floats.

The window in front of Perfect Pineapple shares an inspiring quote. The window in front of Perfect Pineapple shares an inspiring quote.

The back brick wall is lined with tea towels, wine bags and wine tags. Glenn said the store is a perfect one-stop shop for people on their way to a party or gathering, they can grab a bottle of wine at Trader Joe’s and stop in at Perfect Pineapple to pair it with a bag and card and they’re good to go.

As both of her stores gift wrap for free, Glenn said she has had people send photos from parties where every gift was from Urban Girl or Perfect Pineapple.

“It’s just so cool and it makes me so happy,” Glenn said.

The name for her new store was inspired by Glenn’s love of pineapples — she has always loved the smell, the taste and how they can evoke a Hawaii vacation. Hidden pineapples are scattered everywhere throughout the store — on napkins, candles, cards, tea and even the store fish SpongeBob has a little pineapple in his bowl.

“Pineapples mean ‘welcome’ and ‘welcome home’ and it has always been the signature scent of Urban Girl,” Glenn said. “As a sister store to Urban Girl, it’s the perfect gift shop, the perfect home, the perfect welcome — the Perfect Pineapple.”

Outside, a window illustration bears her favorite pineapple quote: “Be a Pineapple: Stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the inside.”

Perfect Pineapple is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., one of the few Village stores open late to pop in after dinner or during an evening stroll. The store is located at 5980 Village Way, #103, San Diego, 92130; 858-324-6218.