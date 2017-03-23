Driver gravely injured in Torrey Hills collision

A 50-year-old motorist suffered life-threatening injuries after she drove into the path of a Jeep and was broadsided in Torrey Hills on Tuesday, March 22 San Diego Police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered internal bleeding, a broken hip and an open fracture of her thigh, police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

The collision occurred when the Jeep Laredo driver was going north on West Ocean Air Drive about 3 p.m. When he got to the intersection at Via Mar De Delfinas, the westbound Lexus sedan pulled out from a stop sign and started a left turn, Tansey said.

He did not know if the woman came to a stop before pulling into the intersection. He said the Jeep driver had the right-of-way, with no stop sign.

The 24-year-old Jeep driver couldn’t stop in time to avoid ramming the Lexus driver’s door. She was taken to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, Tansey said. Her passenger, 15, and the Jeep driver suffered minor injuries.