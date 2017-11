The Carmel Valley Middle School girls 8th grade volleyball team first won the Big Eight Middle School Championship match by defeating Earl Warren Middle School Nov. 9. The team then won the Coastal Conference Title Nov. 13 by defeating the top team in the Vista Middle School league.

The team includes Coach Cody Oreir0 and players Brooklyn Burns, Rachel Bermudez, Melis Guclucan, Olivia Gin, Natalie Kim, Shivanee Kooner, Anna Nguyen, Sonja Rodin, Kylie Singler, Samah Thaha

and Alice Yu.