Longtime Scripps doctor opens her own practice in Carmel Valley

After spending 20 years working for Scripps, Dr. Amy Witman has opened her own practice to allow better and more reliable care for her patients.

Witman, who formerly worked in Scripps offices in Encinitas and Carmel Valley since 1998, joined Dr. Richard N. Wolf in December after becoming tired of the state of health care, which she believes has gone in a "bad direction."

The primary care doctor, who now practices at Wolf and Witman Medical Group, said that for more than a decade, federal programs, Medicare and insurance programs have been decreasing their reimbursement for physicians while simultaneously increasing the requirements doctors have to document for them.

"That's not sustainable," Witman said. "If you increase the requirements and the payments and keep up the pace, then you can hire staff to sort of help take care of all of the documentation. If you're decreasing reimbursements and increasing what you require, it's not sustainable. There are not enough hours in anybody's day."

She estimated 70 percent of her day was spent doing paperwork rather than taking care of patients. While she worked part-time hours to spend time with her children, she would often work 45 hours every week and took work home on nights and weekends.

Now, instead of complying into the demands of insurance companies, Witman has control over her own practice. Unlike traditional doctor's offices, her practice bypasses working with and billing insurances, which means the patient pays the total cost. Her office also does not charge an annual fee.

"What people don't realize is it's actually more affordable than you realize," she said. "What benefit we get out of not billing insurances is when insurance doesn't exist in the office, they don't make any of the rules."

This means that unlike in traditional offices, Witman can control the length of patient visits — which can help eradicate unnecessary extra visits for patients — and can also be more open to after-hours phone, Skype or email consultations and same-day appointments.

She said it's important to note that patients don't have to forgo their insurances. Procedures and medications such as lab work, X-rays, mammograms, visits with specialists, emergency room visits and prescriptions still require insurance.

"That all still bills through your insurance directly," Witman explained. "Everything else is covered through your insurance like it always is. The only piece that isn't is your primary care visit."

For those with PPO insurance, her office gives patients a receipt at the end of every visit with all the codes on it so patients can submit to their insurance and get reimbursed often 50 to 80 percent.

The receipts also work for healthcare spending accounts.

She said most of her patients typically spend less than $1,000 annually for their primary care visits and will often set a certain money aside every year to offset the costs.

Her office also provides a "concierge-like" experience in a space where the doctors know patients personally and can spend as much or as little time as needed for them. Typical costs at her office are $300 to $400 for an hour visit, and average return, 30-minute visits can cost $150 to $250.

While she said patients can pay more out of pocket than they would with an insurance co-pay, many of her patients find the benefits worth the cost. She said a practice like hers is ideal for people who are tired of the existing healthcare system and those who are busy and need a doctor who can work around their schedules.

"For example, this lady I just saw, she was having ear problems, she called at noon and we told her to come in right away," Witman said. "She got in and she got out. Her visit was only $100 because it was so quick. But she was thrilled because it was quick, she didn't waste a lot of time and there wasn't any waiting. It was just boom, boom. That was worth it to her."

Overall, Witman believes this type of practice allows for a better relationship between doctors and patients.

"So much of what's involved in medicine is not, 'Here, get this blood test. Here, get this ultrasound,'" she said. "The answers that are going on, nine times out of 10, comes out of conversations and our interactions. When you're in a hurry, you don't have time to really get to the heart of things and make the right diagnosis. Sometimes you go back to the doctor multiple times, then you end up in the ER. It's not good for you and it's not good for the system. It's frustrating."

Witman's practice, at 12395 El Camino Real, Suite 115, San Diego, 92130, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. She is also available for phone consultations during office hours and after-hours, including nights and weekends.

For more information, visit www.doctoramywitman.com.

