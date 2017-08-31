Amazon takes on extreme sports service Vaporvue

Vaporvue, the nation’s first video-on-demand service for extreme sports, took a giant step forward last week with its inclusion into Amazon Channels, one of the world’s largest digital content platforms.

Launched in 2014, Vaporvue is co-founded by Solana Beach resident Ira Opper, creator of TheSurfNetwork and a global pioneer in extreme sports filmmaking. Opper has pushed the industry’s leading edge throughout his nearly 40-year career, and now lays claim to what he says may be the largest archive of extreme-sports content in the world.

The Vaporvue library includes more than 600 films, TV series, documentaries and other digital content for unlimited viewing. Its offerings go far beyond the staples of skiing, snowboarding, surfing and BMX: Vaporvue viewers have at their fingertips a wealth of high-definition content on kayaking, wingsuits, mountain-climbing and even stand-up paddleboarding. The service is available to Amazon Prime members for $4.99 a month with a 7-day free trial.

The inclusion on Amazon Channels positions Vaporvue to tap into demand for extreme sports content that has surged thanks to the addition of skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing to the 2020 Olympics.

“Amazon Channels provides Vaporvue an unprecedented distribution opportunity. We are thrilled that they selected our company to deliver extreme sports movies to their Prime members,” Opper said. “The audience for high-quality extreme sports movies are passionate. It’s awesome to fuel that passion with professionally produced films that entertain, inform and enlighten.”

Opper’s production company also runs Gilad TV, which focuses on fitness training and is also available thru Amazon Channels.

Visit www.vaporvue.com to learn more.