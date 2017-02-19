Carmel Valley resident Robert J. Francavilla named ‘Trial Lawyer of the Year’

CaseyGerry partner Robert J. Francavilla, a Carmel Valley resident, was named 2016 Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego (CASD) during the organization’s 58th Annual Awards and Installation Dinner, held recently at the Westin San Diego downtown.

Every year, CASD, a local organization of trial lawyers dedicated to preserving and protecting the legal rights of consumers, holds a dinner to install its board of directors and celebrate the accomplishments of San Diego attorneys. Also honored this year were Arthur H. Bryant as consumer advocate of the year, Honorable Ronald S. Prager as judge of the year and assembly member Shirley N. Weber as legislator of the year.

The CASD Trial Lawyer of the Year Award is given to a San Diego County-based attorney who has achieved outstanding jury verdicts involving a civil or criminal matter. Francavilla has achieved numerous high profile results over the last year, including a $7.6 million jury verdict in a product liability case. Known for taking on high profile, complex cases, he focuses his practice on serious personal injury, head trauma and wrongful death cases and has achieved dozens of multi-million dollar results in recent years.

“This is the highest honor a trial lawyer can receive in San Diego,” said CaseyGerry’s managing partner David S. Casey Jr. “We are thrilled at Robert’s latest achievement and strongly support him has he continues to fight for justice on behalf of his clients.”

Francavilla has been lauded on numerous occasions for his trial work and was most recently recognized as an “Outstanding Trial Lawyer” at CASD’s “Evening with the Trial Stars” awards dinner, marking the sixth time he has received that honor. Also named one of California’s top 25 plaintiff’s lawyers by the Daily Journal, he is a past president of the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego and is a member of the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), an organization comprised of the country’s leading plaintiff and defense trial counsel.

He holds both his B.B.A. and J.D. from the University of San Diego.