Bay Club hosts Wheelchair Tennis Clinic

The Bay Club Carmel Valley was the place to be on Feb. 25 as they played host to a three-hour Wheelchair Tennis Clinic for over 20 physically disabled athletes. U.S two-time Paralympian Tennis star Steve Baldwin, who participated in the Rio Games, partnered with Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association, and was also joined by the UCSD Men’s Tennis Team and the team’s coach, Timmer Willing. Baldwin and pros from the Bay Club helped athletes learn the basics of the game - strokes, strategies and rules, and then played against each other to practice what they learned. This clinic will be the kick off for a new wheelchair tennis program from Adaptive Sports and Recreation that is in the works.

Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association provides year-round sports programs and clinics for youth, adults and veterans with a permanent physical disability. Upcoming is Junior Adaptive Sports Camp July 24-29 for youth ages 6-18. To learn more, visit www.adaptivesportsandrec.org and www.asrasportscamp.org or contact tmiller@asrasd.org.