North Coast Event briefs

Joyapalooza: Rhythm and Roots

Enjoy an evening under the stars with local nonprofit Resounding Joy at Joyapalooza: Rhythm and Roots, an event to benefit its important work to bring music therapy to the community. Celebrate the incredible power of music by rolling up your sleeves for interactive musical experiences as well as performances by Resounding Joy’s own music therapists and local musicians Trio Gadjo.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, from 5 p.m. -9 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 424 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach, 92075. Learn more about this unique form of therapy while enjoying food provided by Wild Thyme catering and beer provided by Ballast Point (as well as wine and other beverages). For more information, check out resoundingjoyinc.org. Tickets: resoundingjoyinc.org/event/joyapalooza/

Moonlight movie, Halloween events

at Flower Hill Promenade

On Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. - noon, Flower Hill is hosting a Pumpkin Palooza. Families can purchase their pumpkins at Whole Foods and then bring them over to the east courtyard where there will be kid-safe carving stations set-up for them to carve their Jack O’ Lanterns.On Saturday, Oct. 28, after the sun goes down, the center will air moonlight movie “Hotel Transylvania” for the whole family to enjoy. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, all are invited to trick-or-treat on the promenade on Halloween day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flower Hill Promenade is located at 2720 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 92014. Visit flowerhill.com

Surfing Madonna Beach Run

Surfing Madonna presents its fifth annual Beach Run on Nov. 5 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes 5K, 10K and 15K runs at 2 p.m. starting and finishing at Moonlight Beach.Following the run, Surfing Madonna will host an after-party for participants at Seaside Bazaar complete with DJs and a beer garden. Visit surfingmadonna.org

Radical reptiles at the Birdwing

Slither into the world of reptiles with Living Coast Discovery Center’s animal ambassadors. Learn about what all reptiles have in common. Look at a snake skin up close and compare the size of tortoises and sea turtles. After the presentation, join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy on an optional, easy, 4-mile round-trip hike around the San Dieguito Lagoon.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom, 2775 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. This event is free; space is limited to 50 people. Directions will be provided upon registration. https://form.jotform.us/70881020911145

Casa De Amparo benefit at Mille Fleurs

A Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Oct. 31 at Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Holiday Fashion show and luncheon features exclusive fashion selected by Maggie Bobileff.

All proceeds raised at the Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website. Visit casadeamparo.org/holidayfashionshow

‘Of Mice and Men’ at NC Rep

For its second play of Season 36, North Coast Rep in Solana Beach is reviving John Steinbeck’s classic drama novella-turned play. Opening Night is Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 12. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Oct. 27, with the cast and artistic director. Visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Del Mar International Horse Show

The Del Mar International Horse Show runs through Oct. 29 at the Del Mar Horsepark, located at 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, 92014. Known for its incredible atmosphere and exciting competition, the Del Mar International Horse Show encompasses multiple weeks of world-class show jumping, which attracts an elite field of internationally recognized horses and riders. Visit jumpdelmar.com

Bach Collegium SD North County series

Bach Collegium San Diego recently announced that for the first time, all its concerts will be performed both in central San Diego and at a North County venue, Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The new North County Series begins with Acis AND Galatea, by G.F. Handel, on Oct. 21 from 6:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m.Visit bachcollegiumsd.org. Address: 3459 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff-By-The-Sea.

A Celtic Choral Celebration

The Center Chorale presents A Celtic Choral Celebration, the first concert of the 2017/18 season for the North County choral ensemble. Local Ashworth Academy of Highland Dance joins the Center Chorale in this concert. The Chorale will sing arrangements of Scottish and Irish tunes accompanied by pianist, Joseph Valent. A Celtic Choral Celebration will be in the California Center for Arts, Escondido, Center Theater on Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets: artcenter.org or call 800-988-4253.

Bow Wow Brunch Cruise

This month, Hornblower’s 9th Annual Bow Wow Brunch Cruise will live up to the “Wow” with a delicious brunch, Halloween-themed canine costume contest and a stunning ride around the boo-tiful San Diego Bay. Each adult ticket purchase includes a free invitation to bring one furry canine family member to this howlingly good time, setting sail at noon on Sunday, Oct. 22.

A portion of each ticket sale will go to the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Each adult passenger is invited to board with one dog. Canines must be kept on a leash throughout the cruise.

To book tickets, visit hornblower.com/bowwow. Boarding begins at 11:30 a.m. at Hornblower’s Grape Street Pier (1800 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA, 92101) and the cruise will sail from noon to 2 p.m.

Aruna Run 5K

The inaugural San Diego Aruna Run 5K on Oct. 21 in Encinitas will benefit the Aruna Project, a U.S. nonprofit whose mission is to bring and sustain freedom through employment marked by holistic care to sexually enslaved women in India. The run will be one of 13 runs the Aruna Project hosts this year to raise awareness about the harsh reality of commercial sexual exploitation in India and to generate money to aid in the freedom process.