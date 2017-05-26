In Bloom fashion show May 28 benefits Challenged Athletes Foundation

Flower Hill Promenade will celebrate the finale of a month’s worth of fun In Bloom events with a Fashion After Dark show on Sunday, May 28. The 5-8 p.m. fashion show event will benefit the Challenged Athletes Foundation and will feature CAF athletes on the runway.

The event will include decadent food and wine tastings from Flower Hill’s restaurants and shops including CUCINA enoteca, Flower Child, Milton’s, Taste of Thai, Burger Lounge, Venissimo, Whole Foods, See’s, Wine Connection, Starbucks and more.

Tickets for the show are $65, $100 for a couple. A $500 VIP ticket includes reserved parking, front row seating at the fashion show, a VIP gift, exclusive wine tasting options, and more.

For tickets, visit the Challenged Athletes Foundation website at challengedathletes.org