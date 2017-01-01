Cambridge robotics team advances to FIRST World Championship

The Cambridge School’s Team Abrick Cadabrick recently won the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Southern California Regional Championship. This first-year team earned the Champion award on Dec. 3 and now advances to the prestigious FIRST World Championship in Houston, Texas, April 19-22, 2017. They will represent Southern California to compete with 108 regional and international champion FLL teams.

Both first-year Cambridge teams, Griffin Warriors and Abrick Cadabrick, received multiple awards across the events at the tournament that drew 120 qualifying teams from across Southern California to Legoland Carlsbad. Griffin Warriors won 1st place in Robotic Design-Mechanical Design and 2nd place in Robotic Performance. Team Abrick Cadabrick also earned Runner-Up for the Global Innovation Award for their Project on fog and dew condensation to provide water to drought-stricken wildlife.

FIRST Lego League competition celebrates robotics building, programming, scientific innovation and teamwork skills. Approximately 24,000 kids ages 9-14 from around the world participate in this league, competing in four categories: Core Values, innovative Project, Robotic Design and Robotic Performance.

The Cambridge School is a K-Prep through 12th grade Classical Christian school located in San Diego. Visit www.cambridgeclassical.org.

Team Abrick Cadabrick: Kyle S., Connor L., Zoe L., Andrew E., Stefan G., Isabella L.

Team Griffin Warriors: Eva M., Hudson M., Emma E., Edy F., Tommy F., Anthony S.

Cambridge Robotics coaches: Aimee Edmonds, Stephanie Lau, Melissa Mayne, Olivia Tian