Driver injured after car rolls over in Del Mar Heights

A motorist backing out of a steep driveway in Del Mar Heights became trapped Jan. 16 when his car rolled over and came to rest upside-down, according to fire officials. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel responded to a medical aid call about 2:15 p.m. in the 16000 block of Nob Avenue, then immediately called for a vehicle rescue response, according to Capt. Joe Amador.

The driver was backing out of the driveway when he took a wrong turn. His identity and the extent of his injuries were not immediately released by fire officials, but he was conscious when taken to a local trauma center, Amador said. No one else was injured.

— City News Service