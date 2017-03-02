Torrey Hills board again recommends new Carmel Mountain Road configuration

The Torrey Hills Community Planning Board is re-igniting its attempts to restripe the Carmel Mountain Road and El Camino Real intersection.

The board first made a request to the city back in 2009 to add a second northbound turn lane onto Carmel Mountain Road.

Currently traveling to Carmel Mountain Road from I-5, one lane turns right onto Carmel Mountain Road, one lane goes straight onto Carmel Creek Road and three lanes turn left onto El Camino Real.

According to planning board member Guy Ravad, due to the current lane configuration, a line of cars gets stacked up all the way back to the freeway and drivers are forced to cheat over to make illegal right turns from the straight-through lane. Drivers who want to head straight on Carmel Creek to the communities of Greenbriar, Monte Clare and Triology end up using the far left turn lane and sneaking in at the last minute to avoid those using the straight-through lane to turn right.

“All activity is worse now more than ever,” said Ravad at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting.

In the past, the city had issues with what they perceived to be low traffic counts at the intersection as well as preserving the bike lane. The planning board’s request would be to keep the bike lane and make one lane a straight and a right.

At the meeting, the board approved sending a letter to expedite the re-striping to Mayor Kevin Faulconer and San Diego City Council.