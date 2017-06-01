Canyon Crest to screen student IMAX films on June 7

Canyon Crest Academy is proud to be the first high school in the nation to screen two student IMAX short film documentaries in an IMAX theater. Two Envision Cinema student films, “Be Conscious” and “Change in the Water” will be shown Wednesday, June 7 at the Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX Theatre.

CCA Envision Cinema will offer a reception of light hors d’ouevres from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., followed by the screening of the two short films and a Q&A with the directors. Popcorn and soda concessions are included in the screening. Tickets are $10 per person and $25 per family and all funds raised from the event support CCA-TV and the Envision Cinema program at Canyon Crest Academy.

Back in October CCA had nine films chosen as official selections in the All American High School Film Festival, the world's largest high school film festival at the AMC Times Square in New York City. Two of the CCA films were recognized in the Best of Fest screening, out of 1,900 submitted films from 48 states and 15 countries.

CCA filmmakers and CCA-TV members Reed Martin, Navin Bose, Gabriel Gaurano and Timothy Zhang. CCA filmmakers and CCA-TV members Reed Martin, Navin Bose, Gabriel Gaurano and Timothy Zhang.

Due to the Envision film program's overall excellent body of work, CCA was one of five schools in the nation chosen to receive a $5,000 grant at the festival from the new IMAX Big Picture in Focus Young Filmmakers Program to produce two environmental documentaries that will be promoted and distributed by IMAX.

“Bee Conscious” is a documentary short film that discusses the threats and issues surrounding the declining bee population, produced by student filmmakers While experts believe this problem is a real threat to our food supply, many people have a lack of knowledge on the topic. Student filmmakers Reed Martin, Gabriel Gaurano, Timothy Zhang and Navin Bose spoke with experts who work in fields directly influenced by or related to bees who gave their professional insight and opinions on the decline of the bee population. This documentary covers the possible threats to the bees, the effects bees have on us as humans, and what people can do to help this issue.

The documentary short film “Change is in the Water” focuses on the attempted ocean conservation efforts of an environmentally-sustainable, surf industry brand Enjoy Handplanes. Following their journey and discussing the reasons behind their ecological actions, this film highlights a handful of individuals who hope to make a big difference in a worldwide problem. Student filmmakers Navin Bose, Gabriel Gaurano and Reed Martin spoke with surfers, environmental experts and representatives of the surfing industry to discuss the cultural significance of protecting the water for surfers, wildlife, and society as a whole.

Come support Envision Cinema and celebrate the students’ accomplishments on June 7. Tickets are available at https://fs30.formsite.com/ccaf/IMAX/index.html or through Facebook at facebook.com/ccatv.