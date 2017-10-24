CCA films screened at All-American High School Film Fest

Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision Cinema and CCA-TV had a great showing at the All-American High School Film Festival in New York City on Oct. 4-6. Considered the world's largest high school film festival, six films and videos from Canyon Crest Academy were featured as official selections. Additionally, three CCA filmmakers were finalists in the Refinery 29 “2020” female filmmakers competition.
The Refinery “2020” contest asked female filmmakers to imagine the world in 2020, focusing on a hot button topic. Katie Laliotis (class of 2017), Melanie An and Campbell Moore's documentary film from spring 2017 focused on Planned Parenthood.
Three CCA juniors made the trip to New York with CCA Envision Cinema Coordinator Mark Raines. At the festival, Reed Martin, Melanie An and Timothy Zhang participated in an invitational short film competition as part of the festival, produced over three days in New York City.
CCA’s invitational competition film titled "The Last Dance," as well as the Refinery “2020” film will be online soon at envisioncinema.com