Solana Beach moves forward with expedited permit for electric car charging stations

The Solana Beach City Council, complying with a mandate by the state of California, has approved new rules to expedite and streamline the permit process for electric car charging stations.

The unanimous vote came at the council’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The new rules will include a checklist for eligibility for the streamlined permit process, based on a template prepared by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research.

The checklist covers such parameters as the property’s existing electrical system, whether ventilation is required, and whether the charging equipment complies with building and fire safety laws.

Most of the procedures are already in place because of previous legislation requiring a streamlined application process for the installation of small residential rooftop solar systems, said a staff report.

Tuesday’s vote was to introduce the new city ordinance, which will be adopted at the next council meeting.