TPHS JV cheerleading team takes 2nd place at Jamz Nationals

Torrey Pines Falcons JV Cheerleading team performed their last competition of the season and placed second at Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas, Nev., Jan. 20. It was a challenging week leading up to the competition with several girls battling the flu. The girls experienced quite the roller coast ride this time with two music malfunctions and they were called out on the floor to perform three times.

However, with all the challenges, they still persevered and went on stage with big smiles and poured their hearts and souls into their routine. This team of 23 girls is led by Tammy Davila and Kari O'Leary.