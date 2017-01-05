Del Mar council makes appointments

The Del Mar City Council filled a vacancy on the city Planning Commission and created a new position as a volunteer climate action plan facilitator at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The council needed to fill one vacancy on the Planning Commission, which considers land-use and planning issues, following the election of commission member Ellie Haviland to the City Council in November.

Two candidates, Carmel Myers and Gala Yayla, applied for the position. After reviewing both applications and interviewing the two candidates at Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted to appoint Myers to fill Haviland’s seat. Haviland recused herself from the vote, noting that she shares a property line with one of the applicants.

The voting was conducted by paper ballot, and Myers received three votes to Yayla’s one.

Myers is a retired administrator at UC San Diego and UC Riverside, and has also served on volunteer advisory committees in Del Mar in the past.

Asked by the council why she applied for the position, Myers said, “I’d like to play a part and the Planning Commission is where I’d like to do it.” Myers also said she is familiar with the city’s community plan, zoning rules and other land-use regulations.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council also appointed former Councilman Don Mosier as the city’s first volunteer climate action plan facilitator.

The council approved its climate action plan in June. In his new role, Mosier will help implement the plan by evaluating the risks and benefits of joining a Community Choice Energy provider, writing grant applications, and other tasks.

The climate action plan establishes targets for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Mosier was appointed for a three-year term.