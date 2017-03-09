The Robert Green Company and Zephyr announce plans to acquire oceanfront real estate in Del Mar

The Robert Green Company – an Encinitas-based company specializing in hospitality development – and real estate development company Zephyr, also based in Encinitas, announced March 9 that they have entered into an agreement to jointly acquire and develop a 16-acre oceanfront parcel in Del Mar, located between Via de la Valle and North Beach – also known as “Dog Beach” to many locals – between Camino Del Mar and the Pacific Ocean. The land consists of seven parcels owned by three separate owners, all of whom have executed agreements with the developers.

According to Zephyr’s CEO Brad Termini, Zephyr and The Robert Green Company are seeking community input on the project’s scope and design, which has not been finalized. Currently, proposed elements include a luxury resort, branded resort villas, restaurants and meeting space. A public community meeting and planning schedule will be announced soon.

The site is adjacent to city-owned land spanning four acres of walking paths – starting at North Beach and ending at a point overlooking North Beach and the Del Mar Race Track. The developers plan to enhance accessibility to the walking trails, and are requesting ideas from the community on the design of a planned city park, which will be incorporated into the project.

“When we envisioned the concept for this development over a year ago, a major goal was to maximize opportunities for the community to enjoy this incredible space, with its existing natural beauty and abundant resources,” said Termini. “We’re excited to work with the city and its residents to start the planning process.”

In addition to this latest project, Zephyr has extensive experience developing high-end mixed-use properties along the coast and within exclusive communities. Current projects include SummerHouse Carlsbad, a 35-unit enclave of luxury beach condos; South Cove, a community featuring 168 luxury residences and public park located across the street from Doheny State Beach in Dana Point; and The Park, Bankers Hill, a 14-story, luxury residential building located across from Balboa Park in San Diego’s Bankers Hill neighborhood.

Robert Green, president and CEO of The Robert Green Company – whose company has a long history of developing luxury resorts including the Four Seasons hotels and resorts in Carlsbad, Palo Alto and Jackson, Wyoming; The Everly Hotel in Hollywood; the Pendry Hotel in San Diego; and the recently announced Montage and Pendry Resort Hotels La Quinta – says he sees tremendous potential for the Del Mar property.

“Del Mar offers unbelievable beaches, a vibrant and beautiful downtown, hiking trails and of course the race track,” he said. “We look forward to introducing a design that is unique to the city’s identity and compliments the community character.”

For more information, visit www.builtbyzephyr.com and www.therobertgreencompany.com.

--Submitted press release