Del Sol Lions and HYLETE deliver $30,000 in backpacks and school supplies to local students

The Del Sol Lions teamed up with Solana Beach-based fitness lifestyle company HYLETE to provide 250 at-risk students with backpacks and school supplies for the new school year.<EP>“This is the fifth year the Del Sol Lions provided back-to-school supplies to Casa de Amistad students,” said Del Sol Lions President Brian Hall. “We raised the funds by managing the wine garden and collecting tips at Fiesta del Sol. But this year students had an added bonus thanks to the 250 high-performance backpacks donated by HYLETE. This is a great local company doing great things for our community.”<EP>Ron Wilson, chief executive officer of HYLETE, was at the Fiesta del Sol earlier this year and learned about the Del Sol Lions back-to-school program. Founded in 2012, HYLETE is a community brand that specializes in performance cross-training apparel, footwear and gear.<EP>“We appreciate working with the Del Sol Lions on this charity effort,” said Wilson. “Since our inception, HYLETE has made charitable causes part of our foundation. This opportunity to work with two great local organizations that are making real change is exactly what it is all about. When we heard about the Casa de Amistad (and the group’s amazing impact to so many young lives in the local area), we were excited to help out.”<EP>The students received HYLETE’ icon daypack. The icon daypack has sleek design lines to discreetly conceal a myriad of thoughtful features for students and student athletes. The backpack has a refrigerator pocket for lunch, lined fleece pockets for glasses and laptops, an external yoke pocket that adapts easily to hold a second pair of shoes, bike helmet, or choice of accessory and lower straps for student-friendly items like a skateboard <EP>The backpacks and school supplies were given to approximately 250 students at Casa de Amistad – a nonprofit organization based in Solana Beach dedicated to fostering the education and character development of underserved children, teens and their families in coastal North County San Diego.<EP>“New backpacks and school supplies are a great confidence boost for students going into a new school year,” said Casa de Amistad Director Nicole Mione-Green. “Many can’t afford new supplies. The generosity of the Del Sol Lions and HYLETE will go a long way to get our students excited about learning and off to a great start to the school year.”<EP>Students that received backpacks and school supplies are from Solana Beach School District, Del Mar Union School District, Encinitas Union School District, Cardiff School District, Carlsbad Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District. The Del Sol Lions club has seen a 25 percent increase in the number of students who received important learning tools such as math and reading workbooks, pencils, sharpeners, erasers protractors, Post-its and index cards. The selected items complement Casa de Amistad’s effort to help middle and high school kids study smarter. In addition, the Lions purchased 14 Texas Instrument scientific and graphing calculators that students can use during mentoring and check-out when they take a standardized AP or SAT test.<EP>The Del Sol Lions are part of an international network of 1.3 million men and women in 205 countries serving those in need and youth in Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch and Carmel Valley. Visit DelSolLions.org and HYLETE.com for more information.